Noida Metro to start ‘fast trains’ on Aqua Line soon

In a bid to reduce travel time on the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line, ‘fast trains’ will be introduced by the Noida Metro Rail Corportation (NMRC) over the coming days.
The NMRC in a statement on Tuesday said: “Out of a total of 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these ‘fast trains’ during peak hours. QR tickets will be sold at the stations.
The stations, which will be skipped are Noida Sector 50, 101, 81, 83, 143,144, 145,146,147 and 148 metro stations, the NMRC said. With the implementation of the fast trains, the average running time between Sector 51 metro station and Greater Noida will be reduced to 36 minutes from the earlier 45 minutes.
“Services starting from terminal stations [Sector 51 station and depot station] between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays will be fast trains,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath