Noida Metro seeks suggestions on facilities for transgenders

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has invited suggestions from the public and NGOs for upgrading facilities for transgenders on its Aqua Line, officials said on Sunday.
The NMRC, which operates the Noida-Greater Noida metro, also known as the Aqua Line, had last week announced to convert its Sector 50 metro station into a ‘she-man’ station with special facilities and employment opportunities for the transgender community.
Individuals and NGOs can send their suggestions on nmrcnoida@gmail.com for the transgender station by July 6, NMRC Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications, Sandhya Sharma, said.
The NMRC wishes to take a step for the inclusion and meaningful participation of transgenders and want the community to travel with pride on the Aqua Line, she said.
A few actions have been planned, like creating awareness among metro commuters through messages or signages and announcements at station and within train coaches pertaining to the transgender community. Also, there will be sensitisation of existing employees on engaging transgender people at metro stations post required training, Ms. Sharma said.
The possibility of a change in the restroom infrastructure and creation of a separate frisking facility for the community are being explored at the Sector 50 station, she said.
