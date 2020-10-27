Noida metro dedicates station to transgenders

NEW DELHI

27 October 2020 23:56 IST

Six of them will work at ‘Pride Station’

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Tuesday unveiled Sector 50 Metro Station as a ‘Pride Station’ and dedicated it to the transgender community.

Six members of the community have been recruited by the NMRC, undergone training and will work at the Sector 50 station.

Sensitised staffers

NMRC said that it has worked closely with NGO Nazariya to get a better understanding of the community’s concerns. The NGO also conducted workshops for NMRC staffers to sensitise them about transgenders.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement, NMRC said that the station has been named “pride” as it feels extremely proud and privileged to have qualified members of the transgender community as part of the NMRC family.

Breaking stereotypes

“It instils a sense of pride among the community and this step by the NMRC is bound to be a ray of hope for the upliftment of the members of this community and help in breaking stereotypes about them so that they too can live a dignified life with their head held high,” the NMRC said.

The public transporter had come out with six vacancies — four for ticket vending operators and two for housekeeping staffers of the transgenders — specifically for deployment at the ‘Pride Station’.

It added that the artwork and look of the station has also been done to signify the essence and spirit of the members of the transgender community.