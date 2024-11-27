ADVERTISEMENT

Noida man held for stealing 50 million-year-old fossil from trade fair

Published - November 27, 2024 12:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gastropod fossil, the preserved remains of an ancient snail or slug, stolen from India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 49-year-old man has been arrested from Noida for allegedly stealing an over 50 million years old fossil from a stall at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light on November 21 when the Geological Survey of India informed the police about a missing Gastropod artefact from its stall at the Ministry of Mines pavilion. A Gastropod fossil is the preserved remains of an ancient snail or slug.

With the help of CCTV footage and technical analysis, the officer said the accused was identified as Manoj Kumar Mishra and arrested from his residence in Noida Sector 22.

“The accused confessed to the theft and the fossil was recovered from his possession,” the officer said.

Mr. Mishra works at a mall in Noida and visited the IITF several times. “The accused took a keen interest in arts and crafts and stole the artefact to sell it in the international market,” the officer said.

The accused has been booked under Section 303 (2) (theft) of the BNS and further investigations are under way, the officer added.

