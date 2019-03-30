Noida Class XII boy bags ₹2-crore scholarship

A 17-year-old student has bagged a scholarship of ₹2 crore for studying economics from the Boston University in the US. Arnav Misra, who resides in Noida, is among the 20 students selected globally and the only Indian chosen for the Boston University Trustees Scholarship.

“Congratulations. I am pleased to inform you that you have been selected as Boston University Trustee Scholar. You were chosen for this most prestigious award because of your outstanding academic record, your contributions to your school and community, and your potential to contribute to both Boston University and society at large,” read a communication from the university.

Misra said he has scored 1,500 out of 1,600 marks in the SAT and 99 marks in the scholarship exam of the varsity in which 60,000 students from around the world participated. “I intend to pursue economics as a major and want to explore econometrics,” he said.