Delhi

Noida authoritytold to removeencroachment

Following a plea alleging pollution caused due to encroachment, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Noida authority to take action and ensure removal of the same.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed authorities to ensure removal of encroachment, if not done already. “Since none appears for the parties, it is possible that the remaining encroachment has also been removed. If not, the same may now be done,” the Bench said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2020 3:29:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/noida-authoritytold-to-removeencroachment/article32365402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story