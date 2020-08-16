Noida authority told to remove encroachment

NEW DELHI

Following a plea alleging pollution caused due to encroachment, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Noida authority to take action and ensure removal of the same.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed authorities to ensure removal of encroachment, if not done already. “Since none appears for the parties, it is possible that the remaining encroachment has also been removed. If not, the same may now be done,” the Bench said.

