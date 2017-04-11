Noida Authority pulls up developer for delay in project

Noida Authority’s Additional Chief Executive Officer on Monday chaired a meeting with a prominent developer and home buyers to sort out the issues bothering the latter.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, the authority has prepared a roster of sick and delayed projects and started a crackdown on developers who have failed to finish their housing projects, leading to problems for thousands of home buyers.

On Monday, the Noida Authority organised a meeting between Amrapali Group developers and its home buyers and gave one-month time to the realty firm to address all issues delaying its Zodiac housing project located in Sector 120.

The authority has taken a decision that it will organise meetings with each realty firm, home buyers and officials concerned to address the grievances of the home buyers.

‘Problems galore’

Danish, a home buyer who attended the meeting, said they are hassled not just because of the delay in completion of housing projects but also civic issues faced by those who have got the possession.

Civic woes

Their major civic woes include poor drinking water supply, no sewage connection, erratic electricity supply and poor construction of the project among others. “The buyers said that in absence of legal water connection, the realtor is supplying salty ground water that is not fit to drink. Also, since there is no sewage connection, waste is being dumped into a nearby vacant land, posing health issues,” said Mr. Danish.

The builder had launched the Zodiac project in 2007 with a promise to deliver it by 2011. “I have paid the total cost of the flat, but am still living in an unsafe building because it has not got clearance from the fire department,” said Sandip Kumar, another home buyer.

There are 22 towers in Zodiac project, out of which four are under construction while 18 are finished but need work.

Amrapali CMD Anil Sharma did not answer repeated calls by The Hindu.

Sanjay Singh, a representative of Amrapali Group, who was present in the meeting, assured the officials of addressing all issues. Home-buyers also alleged that the realtor had violated sanctioned layout map of the project.

Inspection to be held

“A team led by the Planning Department will conduct an inspection at the project site on April 12. If the builder has built commercial structure on land meant for a park then we will demolish it. Also, our team led by DCEO Saumya Srivastava will inspect and address civic issues on coming Saturday,” said Shishir Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority.