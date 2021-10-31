Noida airport will be ‘quick, simple and easy’ to use

NEW DELHI

The second airport for the National Capital Region, Noida International or Jewar airport, will seek to distinguish itself from Delhi’s congested Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport through “quick, simple and easy” operations that reduce turnaround time for aircraft, says its CEO Christoph Schnellmann.

Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International won the bid in 2019 to build and operate the Noida International Airport. It aims to award the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the airport in the first quarter of 2022, when the construction work can begin in full swing. The airport is expected to start operations from October 2024 with one runway, one terminal building and a capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers per annum. The airport will be developed in four phases, ultimately taking it to a capacity of 7 crore passengers per annum by 2040.

“We have taken great pains to design an airport that is quick, simple and easy to use for airlines as well as other stakeholders such as cargo and freight forwarders. The product we can offer to the carriers will speak for itself. The design will allow higher rotations that permit their aircraft to spend more time in the air, or that allow lower fuel burn, resulting in lower fuel costs,” Mr. Schnellmann told The Hindu in an interview.

The design of the airport will also ensure “mixed rotations” so that an international flight can depart to another domestic destination without having to reposition itself. The passenger terminal, too, will be designed in a manner to ensure easy transfers for domestic and international passengers. The airport will also “stand out” through the use of technology to offer a unique experience to its passengers and efficient operations to its airline customers.

Long taxi time and arduous transfers between the international terminal and the two domestic terminals at the IGI Airport are among some of the concerns that airlines and passengers have. The Noida International Airport has been planned with the intent to reduce congestion at the IGI, which is expected to see 11 crore passengers per annum by 2024, the structural capacity of the airport beyond which it can’t be expanded.

When the Noida International Airport starts operations in 2024, it expects to handle forty to fifty lakh passengers to begin with and grow its traffic thereafter. An estimated 90% of the flights will be domestic, and the remaining international.

“We expect to serve all major metropolitan areas in India from Noida International Airport and certainly a large number of secondary and regional destinations in U.P. and some in the wider region,” said the CEO.