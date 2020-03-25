Nodal officers appointed to ensure supply of essential goods

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday appointed senior IAS and IPS officers as nodal officers to ensure unhindered supply of essential goods and services in the Capital during the 21-day restrictions to contain the pandemic.
Besides appointing IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar and IPS officer Muktesh Chander to oversee unhindered inter-state movement of essential goods, Mr. Baijal also appointed 11 IAS officers to ensure the same at each of the revenue districts in the city.
Vivek Pandey, Commissioner, Trade and Taxes, was appointed as the nodal officer to oversee the unhindered operation of e-commerce companies supplying or providing essential goods and services in the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.