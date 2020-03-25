Nodal officers appointed to ensure supply of essential goods

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday appointed senior IAS and IPS officers as nodal officers to ensure unhindered supply of essential goods and services in the Capital during the 21-day restrictions to contain the pandemic.

Besides appointing IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar and IPS officer Muktesh Chander to oversee unhindered inter-state movement of essential goods, Mr. Baijal also appointed 11 IAS officers to ensure the same at each of the revenue districts in the city.

Vivek Pandey, Commissioner, Trade and Taxes, was appointed as the nodal officer to oversee the unhindered operation of e-commerce companies supplying or providing essential goods and services in the city.