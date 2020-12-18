Nod to protest in residential area can set wrong precedent: HC

New Delhi

Plea says protest outside Delhi CM’s house is blocking road and causing inconvenience to residents

Expressing concern over the continuing protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here, which has been going on for 11 days , the Delhi High Court on Thursday said permitting such demonstrations in a residential area could set a wrong precedent.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said the protest may be peaceful, but if a precedent is set, then anyone would come and squat there as they do in areas like Ramlila ground or Jantar Mantar here, which are designated spots for holding protests.

“There is no problem if you come, protest and then go away. But this has been going on for 11 days continuously. If this is permitted for all time to come, then you know what is the state of certain areas like Ramlila ground and Jantar Mantar, where squatting and protests are permitted. We cannot have that kind of a situation in a residential colony,” the High Court said.

Delhi Police has said that 20-25 people, including Mayors and Councillors of the municipal corporations, started protesting from December 7 at Flag Staff Road outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

The High Court’s observation came while hearing a plea by the Civil Lines Residents Association against the protest outside the CM’s residence on the grounds that it was blocking a road and causing inconvenience to residents of the area.

The association said the protest has been permitted in a residential area and roads leading there have been barricaded in violation of the High Court’s 2017 direction to restrict dharnas in residential areas and to keep roads clear.

The Mayors of the three civic bodies have been protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence seeking release of funds and clearance of alleged pending dues payable to the civic bodies.

The High Court asked the government whether some arrangement can be made for the protesters.

Meanwhile, a resident of the area who lives adjacent to the CM’s residence, told the court there was no interference or disturbance by the protesters and that the road in front of Mr. Kejriwal’s home was clear.

The High Court will hear the case again on Friday.