Nod to clear over 150 trees in IIT Delhi for 2 new blocks

The Delhi government has approved a proposal by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi to transplant 82 trees and fell 75 trees to clear a construction site to build a new mini academic block and a new engineer block.

The project has been approved under the condition of the IIT taking up plantation of 1,570 trees inside its campus to maintain ecological balance, the government added.

Announcing the approval, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday tweeted, “157 trees will be removed and transplanted for the project, but 1,570 new trees will be planted inside the campus.”

The Delhi government in a statement said the institution intends to develop several research spaces and laboratories in these blocks that will help it impart a better quality of education to its students and researchers. However, certain patches of trees are obstructing the construction of the new blocks. Thus, the IIT through its director, wrote a letter to the government seeking approval for removal and transplantation of 157 trees to clear the site.