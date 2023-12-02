Nod given for ‘Muslim mahapanchayat’ on December 18, Delhi HC told

December 02, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

An organisation’s petition seeking to hold an ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Maidan was closed by the Delhi High Court on Friday after the police said they have granted permission for the event on December 18, subject to certain conditions for safe and smooth conduct.

Disposing of the plea by Mission Save Constitution following the submission by Delhi Police, Justice Subramonium Prasad said no other department will raise any objection to the event or on the availability of the venue on the designated date.

“In view of the fact that permission has been granted to the petitioner (organisation) to hold the event on December 18 on the points to be ensured by the organizer in order to secure safe and smooth conduct of the programme, the writ petition is disposed of,” the High Court said.

Two months ago, the court had denied the non-governmental organisation’s request to hold the event on October 29 at the same venue after the police raised fears that the event’s posters might stir “communal tensions” in parts of Old Delhi.

Mission Save Constitution subsequently moved the High Court saying it was aggrieved by the pendency of a decision by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) on its application seeking a no-objection certificate to organise the event on December 4.

As the venue was not available on December 4, the court had asked the police to offer an alternate date to hold the event, and they suggested December 18.

The police sought assurance from the organisation on certain points for conducting the event safely and smoothly, including that the gathering will not significantly increase from the proposed 10,000 people.

They also said that the names and number of speakers, as conveyed to the authorities, should not exceed or change and no speaker should say anything against Indian laws or make hate speech that could disturb public harmony, peace and tranquillity in the area.