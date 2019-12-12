Delhi

Nod for revision in metro phase IV funding

more-in

Now, Centre and Delhi government to share cost of land in 50:50 ratio

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision in the funding pattern of Delhi Metro Phase-IV which will lead to the Delhi government and the Centre sharing the land cost in a 50:50 ratio.

The approval pertains to the three priority corridors which got the Centre’s nod earlier this year including the Aerocity-Tughlakabad, R.K. Ashram-Janakpuri West and Mulundpur-Maujpur corridors.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Currently, the Centre and the Delhi government share the cost of Delhi Metro projects on a 50:50 ratio and with Wednesday’s approval, the land cost will also be shared in a similar ratio.

A statement issued by the government said that the move was in compliance with a September 6 Supreme Court order and in pursuance of the amendments to the Metro Rail Policy 2017, applicable only for Delhi.

“The total cost of the project which is ₹24,948.65 crore remains unchanged. The contribution from GOI increases from the existing ₹4154.20 crore to ₹4643.63 crore resulting in a net increase of ₹489.43 crore,” the statement read.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 2:55:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/nod-for-revision-in-metro-phase-iv-funding/article30281161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY