Nod for ration scheme with name removed

New Delhi

24 March 2021 23:57 IST

Cabinet decides to drop ‘Mukhya Mantri’ after Centre’s objection

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the removal of ‘Mukhya Mantri’ from the name of its doorstep ration delivery scheme, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The original nomenclature — Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana — had been objected to by the Central government.

‘Do not want credit’

Following a receipt of a written communication to this effect from the Centre last week, Mr. Kejriwal held a press conference on Saturday, where he said the scheme will have no name and the Delhi government did not want any credit for it as long as it could be rolled out.

“No mention of Mukhya Mantri will be there. We have called a Cabinet meeting in the coming week where this idea will be passed. This will not be any new scheme and this will not have any name. After the Cabinet nod, we will send the decision to the Central government and I am very hopeful that this time they will approve our decision,” he had said.

Under the new scheme, wheat flour atta, rice, and sugar will be delivered to homes of eligible beneficiaries in packed bags. The doorstep delivery of the ration scheme in Delhi was expected to be rolled out on March 25.

Moreover, taking ration at subsidised rates from a public distribution system (PDS) shop will become optional according to the scheme.

On Saturday, Mr. Kejriwal at a meeting had issued directions to do away with the name of the scheme. Making the scheme nameless, Mr. Kejriwal had said he was hopeful, it would remove the problems the Central government had and would allow the Delhi government to implement it.

It was very important, the CM had said, to defeat ration mafia and to ensure that every poor person gets ration at his or her doorstep.