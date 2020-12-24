Nod for ordinance to extend protection to unauthorised colonies

NEW DELHI

24 December 2020 00:49 IST

‘Move will help in development of Delhi’

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to extend the protections given to certain kinds of illegal constructions in Delhi from punitive action for another three years.

The protections to unauthorised colonies that were in existence as of March 31, 2002 till June 1, 2014, jhuggi jhonpri or slum clusters (JJ clusters) and constructions on agricultural land were protected from demolition and sealing by the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2017, till December 31, 2020.

Announcing the Cabinet’s decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it would help in the “development of Delhi”.

Advertising

Advertising

He said unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and buildings on agricultural land were deemed illegal, leading to courts giving directions to take action against them over the years.

In order to address this, the NCT of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2011 was enacted in 2011, following which two three-year extensions were given in 2014 and 2017.

Mr. Javadekar said the Cabinet had approved the ordinance as there was no winter session of Parliament this time.

President’s sign awaited

The ordinance would come into effect after the President signs it, he said.

He said legal protections would continue for lakhs of residents.

Since the next masterplan was being drafted, the government decided to give the extension, keeping in mind the time needed for the same, he said.