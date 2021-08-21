Nod for CBI probe into DTC scam spells downfall of AAP govt.: BJP

New Delhi

21 August 2021

Gupta seeks removal of Transport Minister, erring officials

The Delhi BJP on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is “neck-deep in corruption’ and that the Centre’s nod for a CBI probe into the alleged ‘multi-crore DTC scam’ was the beginning of the AAP government’s downfall.

State unit president Adesh Gupta said the Ministry of Home Affair’s recommendation for a probe by the CBI was “not an ordinary thing” as there was a similar CBI probe which had led to the discovery of the Commonwealth Games scam in 2010.

“There are direct charges against Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. People will surely throw this government out in next year’s municipal corporation elections,” Mr. Gupta said, adding that Mr. Gahlot and all officials responsible for the scam should be sacked before the agency begins its probe.

‘Suppressing issue’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said when Rohini BJP MLA Vijender Gupta had raised the matter in the House he was not allowed to speak. “From the very beginning, the Kejriwal-led government had been trying to suppress the issue,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Mr. Gupta, who filed a complaint related to the case on the basis of which the CBI probe has been ordered, alleged that when the entire country was grappling with the pandemic, Mr. Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Mr. Gahlot were hatching a conspiracy to take out ₹3,500 crore from the State exchequer in the name of maintenance of buses. “It is for the first time that a politician was made the head of DTC so that the siphoned off money in this manner could be easily digested,” Mr. Gupta said.