‘NOC from councillors not needed for MLALAD works’

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution that works using MLALAD fund cannot be stopped due to the requirement of any approval from standing committees or House of the civic body or the councillors.

The Commissioners of the three civic bodies were present at the Assembly after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked them to come in the afternoon.

The issue came up after a written answer to questions raised by AAP MLA Rakhi Birla said that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution that the works using MLALAD fund cannot be done without the permission of the municipal councillor concerned.

The resolution passed by the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday said that the “insistence of no objection certificate [NOC] from the municipal councillors is completely illegal”.

“No work identified by the hon’ble members for the execution of projects under the MLALAD fund should be stopped on the grounds that NOC of municipal councillors is not available,” the resolution said.

AAP MLAs said that many works using MLALAD funds were being delayed by months for as they did not have an NOC.

The Assembly’s resolution will also be applicable to Mukhya Mantri Sadak Punarnirman Yojana.