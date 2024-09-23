Nobody trusts AAP chief now: Congress

The Congress on Sunday slammed former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks during his Janata ki Adalat event at Jantar Mantar here, saying now “nobody believes in his lies”.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said Mr. Kejriwal’s conditional bail by the Supreme Court in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case linked to the now-withdrawn 2021-22 Delhi excise policy points to his “definite role in the scam”.

‘Playing victim card’

He said it were the stringent conditions tied to the bail order that had forced Mr. Kejriwal to resign. “He now talked about honesty in front of a hired crowd, which only exposed his incorrigible behaviour and the ability to play the victim card,” Mr. Yadav said.

The Congress leader said Mr. Kejriwal’s bid to project himself as a “staunch honest man” only made him a laughing stock as “nobody believed his lies” now.

“This honest man got bail after several courts denied him relief several times, which proves that the courts have evidence against him,” he added.

