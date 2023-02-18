ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel Laureate among French authors invited to New Delhi World Book Fair

February 18, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

France has been invited as the Guest of Honour Country at the fair, scheduled to begin on February 25

The Hindu Bureau

French writer Annie Ernaux, who won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

France has been invited as the Guest of Honour Country at the New Delhi World Book Fair, scheduled to begin on February 25 at Pragati Maidan, with Nobel Laureate Annie Ernaux among the dignitaries set to attend.

The reciprocal invitation comes after France had invited India as the Country of Honour at the Festival du Livre de Paris in April last year, following a consultation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a release, the French Embassy said that Ms. Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, will be among sixteen authors who will interact with visitors at the fair. A dozen French publishers will also meet Indian counterparts to learn about the publishing market here and exchange rights between the two nations, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said, “France and India are two great nations of literature, and we believe in forging closer links between our authors, publishers and readers.” He added that the French pavilion at the fair has been designed by French graphic novelist Simon Lamouret to resemble a French bookstore with a café inside. “France has one of the densest networks of independent book stores, and a long tradition of cafés being a meeting point for writers and intellectuals. This is the ambience we wanted to recreate,” Mr. Lenain said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US