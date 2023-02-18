Nobel Laureate among French authors invited to New Delhi World Book Fair

February 18, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

France has been invited as the Guest of Honour Country at the New Delhi World Book Fair, scheduled to begin on February 25 at Pragati Maidan, with Nobel Laureate Annie Ernaux among the dignitaries set to attend.

The reciprocal invitation comes after France had invited India as the Country of Honour at the Festival du Livre de Paris in April last year, following a consultation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a release, the French Embassy said that Ms. Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, will be among sixteen authors who will interact with visitors at the fair. A dozen French publishers will also meet Indian counterparts to learn about the publishing market here and exchange rights between the two nations, it added.

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said, “France and India are two great nations of literature, and we believe in forging closer links between our authors, publishers and readers.” He added that the French pavilion at the fair has been designed by French graphic novelist Simon Lamouret to resemble a French bookstore with a café inside. “France has one of the densest networks of independent book stores, and a long tradition of cafés being a meeting point for writers and intellectuals. This is the ambience we wanted to recreate,” Mr. Lenain said.