‘No work, has to borrow money from relatives’

Kaushalya Devi, House-help

With no ration card or access to banks, the lockdown has left Kaushalya Devi, ‘helpless’. The breadwinner of her family, which comprises five members including two children, she has to borrow money from her relatives to ensure meals.

“The three houses where I work pay my salary in cash so I never had to worry. But now I am unable to even reach their houses to collect the month’s salary. They wanted to transfer the money to my account, but my branch is in Nehru Place and I cannot even walk [upto] there. It will take me two hours, if not more,” says the Madanpur Khadar resident.

The 31-year-old adds that despite assurances from the State government, the ration shop she visited turned her away as she did not have a ration card. “The shop owners were distributing ration to only those who had a card and I am not aware of how to register for one. They said that the list of people who can claim the ration without a card will only come later and asked me to visit after April 10. But how will I sustain my family till then?” she asks.

While adding that the current situation has created an ‘unending crisis’, she elaborates: “My husband is differently abled and is unable to contribute a single penny. The current situation is only adding to my woes. I do not even know if there is any category for those who are differently abled so that we get some respite. I had to borrow money from relatives to buy basic vegetables but that also cannot be a solution for long. We are at a loss and have no idea how to come out of it,” she sighs.