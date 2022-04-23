No word on Mayor’s encroachment removal drive: SDMC officials

Mayor reiterates announcement, says wards will be finalised soon

Civic officials at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday said they are yet to receive any communication about Mayor Mukesh Suryan’s “massive campaign” to remove encroachments, a day after the latter made the ambitious announcement.

The Hindu reached out to several senior officials at the civic body. While some refused to comment, many denied that the SDMC was chalking out plans to amp up anti-encroachment drives in their area of jurisdiction. On Friday, Mr. Suryan asserted that the civic body was already in the process of identifying encroachments present in various wards.

“We have received no official communication on what the Mayor has announced. Clearing encroachments is a routine exercise, there is nothing to add to this,” said a senior official.

Asked whether the civic body plans to conduct anti-encroachment drives on the lines of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s recent exercise in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, another senior civic official denied the possibility. “If there is something that is to happen on these lines, we will duly inform the people beforehand. Currently, there is no plan to conduct any massive campaign to remove encroachments,” he added.

Mayor reiterates announcement

When The Hindu reached out to Mr. Suryan over SDMC’s officials receiving no word regarding his announcement, he reiterated that the “massive campaign is very much set to take place.” He laid emphasis on areas such as Sarita Vihar, Okhla, Shaheen Bagh and Jasola, where encroachments are currently being identified.

“The identification of encroachments is happening; the wards will be finalised soon and the massive campaign will take place,” Mr. Suryan said.

Other officials pointed out that the SDMC Mayor’s announcement of the drive is not the final word and it requires the civic body commissioner’s approval. SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti did not respond.