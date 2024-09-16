ADVERTISEMENT

No water supply in parts of south Delhi for 12 hours on September 18: Jal board

Published - September 16, 2024 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Jal Board announces 12-hour water supply stoppage in south Delhi for maintenance work on September 18

PTI

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Moorthy G.

Water supply in parts of south Delhi will be stopped for 12 hours on September 18 due to some maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The affected areas include Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, SDA, Haus Khas, Munirka, Kishangarh, Masjid Mod, Part of Mehrauli, IIT, INU, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and adjoining areas of Deer Park,” it said.

“Due to the installation of a 500 mm diametre flowmeter at the outlet of Deer Park BPS feeding to DDA flats Munirka, water supply from the 600 mm outlet line of Deer Park BPS will be stopped for 12 hours on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” the statement said.

Water war spills out on to streets of Delhi; Jal Board office ‘vandalised’

As a result, the water supply will also be disrupted in these areas on the morning of September 19, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

DJB has advised residents to use water judiciously and said, “Inconvenience to the public is regretted.” According to the statement, water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US