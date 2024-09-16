No water supply in parts of south Delhi for 12 hours on September 18: Jal board

Water supply in parts of south Delhi will be stopped for 12 hours on September 18 due to some maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement.

“The affected areas include Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, SDA, Haus Khas, Munirka, Kishangarh, Masjid Mod, Part of Mehrauli, IIT, INU, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and adjoining areas of Deer Park,” it said.

“Due to the installation of a 500 mm diametre flowmeter at the outlet of Deer Park BPS feeding to DDA flats Munirka, water supply from the 600 mm outlet line of Deer Park BPS will be stopped for 12 hours on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” the statement said.

As a result, the water supply will also be disrupted in these areas on the morning of September 19, it added.

DJB has advised residents to use water judiciously and said, “Inconvenience to the public is regretted.” According to the statement, water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room.

