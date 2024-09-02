ADVERTISEMENT

No water supply in parts of Delhi due to leakage

Published - September 02, 2024 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

“The affected areas include Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar, Rajinder Nagar, NDMC, Ashok Vihar, Tri Nagar, Cantonment area, Lawrance Road and the adjoining areas,” the Delhi Jal Board said

PTI

Representational image only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“There will be water supply at very low pressure or no water supply during the morning hours in parts of Delhi on Monday (September 2, 2024) due to water leakage at Kamla Market,” an official statement of the Delhi Jal Board said.

"The shutdown of Wazirabad WTP Phase-II and Chandrawal WTP is to be done upto 12.30 a.m. on September 2 to attend the leakage at Kamla Market on Asaf Ali Road," the statement said.

What is the row over Delhi’s water crisis? | Explained

According to the statement, water tankers can be requested from water emergencies concerned or Central Control Room. "Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted," the DJB said.

