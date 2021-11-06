No virus death in two weeks

New Delhi

06 November 2021 02:19 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for the 14th day and the death toll stood at 25,091, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin on Friday.

Thirty-two new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 14,40,035. So far, 14,14,616 people have recovered and there are 328 active cases.

A total of 22,603 tests were done on Friday and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.14%.

