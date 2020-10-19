No virus death in Haryana after over four months

1,640 people have lost their lives so far

After a gap of over four months, no COVID-19 related death was reported in Haryana on Sunday. The last time zero death was reported was on June 6.

“Haryana Health Department is happy to announce that no death has been reported on account of COVID-19 today [Sunday]. While it is heartening, there is no room for complacency and the Haryana Health Department will remain in the highest position of alert till there is a lasting solution to the infection,” said Additional Chief Secretary Health and Home, Rajeev Arora.

Fatality rate

As per latest statistics, 1,640 people, including 1,143 males, have lost their lives due to the infection in the State so far with a fatality rate of 1.09 %.

Those died include 1,448 with co-morbidities. Faridabad at 238 has recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by Gurugram (190), Karnal (115) and Panchkula (106). Charkhi Dadri has reported four deaths, the least in the State.

A total of 1,50,033 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and there are 10,042 active cases. On Sunday, 169 people in the State were on oxygen support and 31 on ventilator.

The State conducts 93,549 tests per million and the cases are doubled every 42 days with the positivity rate of 6.34%. The recovery rate is 92.21%.