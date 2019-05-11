No vehicles on road, Karol Bagh puts its best foot forward

To decongest Delhi’s famous Karol Bagh market, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Traffic Police have barred the entry of vehicles on Ajmal Khan Road — between Pusa Road and Arya Samaj Road. Vehicles cannot enter the stretch between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

A traffic police constable posted on the 800-metre vehicle-free zone said they are getting good response from shopkeepers as well as shoppers.

‘People following rules’

“It’s been more than 10 days now, no traffic challan has been issued to any motorist as they are following instructions and getting used to the new rule. If, by chance, a two-wheeler rider enters the no-vehicle zone, we just use our whistle and ask the person to move his vehicle immediately,” said the traffic policeman.

Visitors to the market were pleasantly surprised by the beautification of the stretch with roads demarcated with white lines for pedestrians, flower pots, benches and fancy street lights installed at regular intervals. “The unauthorised hawkers have been removed, only hawkers authorised by the civic body are allowed to operate in the area. We are getting cooperation from all shop owners. After getting a positive feedback, the plan will be extended till Gaffar Market in the second phase,” said an employee of the north civic body.

Free valet parking

The Karol Bagh Market Association has also introduced free valet parking for shoppers.

“To avail free valet parking, the visitors have to show a shopping bill to the parking attendant. In case a visitor does not purchase any item, he has to pay ₹50 per hour as parking charge,” said a parking attendant. The facility is located at Shastri Park, near Karol Bagh.

The general secretary of the market association, Sanjeev Kapoor, said the move to make the stretch vehicle-free was welcomed by shopkeepers as it would eventually “help them in getting good business”. “Every plan has some shortcomings... the project has just been implemented... we will analyse the situation and if there are any issues, they will be resolved by bringing it to the notice of the authorities,” said Mr. Kapoor.

Series of meetings

Before the plan was implemented on April 30, a series of meetings was held among the residents, shop owners, traffic police and civic body officials so that all outstanding concerns could be addressed.

“We have deployed around 50 traffic policemen in two shifts at all crossroads in the area. As of now, no barricades have been installed to stop entry of vehicles. After initial feedback on traffic in the area, we will try to come up with a permanent solution to keep the market vehicle-free during the hours of restriction,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Jegadesan.