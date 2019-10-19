‘No unrecognised school will be shut down in city’

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday assured representatives of unrecognised public schools that they would not allow such institutions to be shut down in the Capital even as the BJP gave them a similar assurance.

BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel addressed a meeting of representatives from unrecognised public schools at the Delhi BJP headquarters.

The leaders said the representatives were “facing difficulties due to the wrong policies” of the government.

“The BJP stands with the unrecognised private schools. If a single school is closed then we will all together fight for you. Not even a single school will be closed...Many people are spending their own money on education but Kejriwal wants to close such institutions,” Mr. Jaju alleged.

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), recently, identified 700 such unrecognised private schools that violate the provisions laid down in the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Sisodia tweets

“I met representatives of non-recognised private schools. I told them that no school will be closed in Delhi. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will not be allowed to close any school. The government believes in opening schools and not closing them,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

‘CM panicked’

Mr. Goel, however, argued that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had “panicked” after getting word of the BJP meeting with the representatives of such schools and, as a result, Mr. Sisodia “had to issue an order that not a single unrecognised private school will be closed.”