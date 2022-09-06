No unmanned barricades will be left on roads: police to Delhi HC

Public can report unattended barricade at helpline number

The Delhi police on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that no unmanned barricades will be left on roads and people can report any unattended barricade at helpline number, 112 or tag the police on Twitter upon which action will be taken swiftly.

The police said that as per its new guidelines, no barricades will be put on the roads during peak hours unless there is specific input or information regarding law and order or crime detection under the order of a senior officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank.

A Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal termed it a “welcome step”, including the social media initiative, through which a check can be kept on unmanned barricades.

Hearing plea

The observation of the Bench came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated after taking cognisance of a letter written to the Prime Minister, by one Om Prakash Goel highlighting placement of unmanned barricades on several roads in south Delhi area.

The Prime Minister office had in turn sent the December 10, 2021 letter by Mr. Goel, who claims to be the president of Delhi Pradeshik Aggarwal Sammelan, to the Delhi High Court for appropriate action.

The police’s standing counsel told the court that the area traffic inspector will brief his officers that all unmanned or unattended obstructive barricades in their respective duty need to be immediately removed from road/ footpath.

“Senior police officers would also pay special attention towards placing of barricades during their field visits. It will be publicised through social media that if anyone finds any unattended barricade on road, they may immediately report the same on 112 or may tag Traffic Police on Twitter @dtptraffic and Delhi Police @DelhiPolice, and the same shall be attended to by the SHO of the police station for immediate action,” the police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Division) was also present during the hearing.

Departmental action

In its report, the police said departmental action has been initiated against six erring officials in the recent past for leaving the barricades unattended on the road and supervisory officers have been advised not to take a lenient view of such lapses.

“Further, barricaded checking to be avoided at points prone to traffic congestions like intersections, junctions, turns and near bus stops, loops and other such places where chances of traffic build-up are higher,” the police, in its standing order said.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on November 14.

Mr. Goel, in his letter, raised grievance with regard to the setting up of unmanned barricades in Kalkaji, Govindpuri, C.R. Park police station areas. His grievance was that these unmanned barricades serve no purpose and cause blockage in the free flow of traffic, causing harassment to the vehicle owners and the general public.