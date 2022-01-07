No trace of BJP’s 2017 civic poll manifesto: AAP

New Delhi

07 January 2022 01:03 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the BJP of going back on its promise made in its manifesto in the run-up to the 2017 municipal elections that it will get all funds for the three corporations from the Central government.

“The reason why the BJP leaders are lying so confidently is because right after every election they remove each and every trace of their manifesto from the public sphere. There is no record of it on their website so no one can ask question the party about its lies,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said. “ Even the Centre is fully aware that the MCD is a corrupt civic body. No matter how much you invest in the MCD not a single rupee would be put to use and will instead be pocketed by the BJP leaders. That’s why even the BJP-led Centre refused to pay them," he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that in the run-up to the 2022 elections too, “the BJP is insinuating that it will get funds it is not going to get any money from the Centre”.

