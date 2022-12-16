No tests being conducted in Mohalla Clinics: BJP

December 16, 2022 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

TextEditorThree days after AAP’s Delhi government announced its decision to provide 450 different types of medical tests free of cost across its hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, the BJP said no medical tests have been conducted in the Mohalla Clinics for the past two months.

Claiming that the Mohalla Clinics are in a “deplorable” state, Delhi BJP working chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the medical staff at the clinics, including the doctors, have not been paid salaries for the last three months.