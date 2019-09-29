‘No steps taken to curb black marketing of cheap onions’

The Opposition BJP on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may have made arrangements to supply onions across the Capital but not to stop their sale in the black market.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, alleged that chaos had been triggered across several markets in Delhi after Mr. Kejriwal flagged off 70 mobile vans on Saturday to cater to all the Assembly constituencies in the city.

“When the government sells onions at a limit of 5 kg per customer, there is no guarantee that he will not be there to buy these onions again for selling those in the black market. On the other hand, there will be people who will not get even a kg [of onion] as Kejriwal has made no arrangement to deal with this particular situation,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“To meet the shortage of onions in Delhi, the Union government is supplying onions to the Delhi government at ₹15.90 per kg so that the people of Delhi are relieved. But the Kejriwal government is selling onions at ₹23.90 per kg. The Delhi government is profiteering instead of providing some subsidy to the people,” he alleged further.

The BJP leader argued that there was “every possibility” of onions being sold by the Delhi government in the black market since it had taken “no steps to curb black marketing of cheap onions”.

There were, he said further, also apprehensions that more than half of the cheap onions reaching the local vegetable vendors would be sold by them to customers at “arbitrary prices”.

“I urge the Kejriwal government to ensure that cheap onions supplied by the Centre reach the people of Delhi and there is no black marketing. Kejriwal alone is responsible for the shortage of onions in Delhi. Why did his government not take steps on time to overcome the shortage? Onions are selling in Delhi at ₹80 per kg only due to the negligence of the government,” he also alleged.