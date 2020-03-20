No standing passengers allowed, says DMRC’s COVID-19 advisory

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday issued an advisory in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and asked commuters to use metro services only if the circumstances are “unavoidable”.

The DMRC also said that passengers travelling on the metro are required to maintain a one-metre distance from others and that “standing passengers will not be allowed.”

“Alternate seats be left vacant,” read the advisory issued by the DMRC.

The advisory added that “random thermal scanning” of passengers will be carried out in all metro stations across the network. “In case anyone has fever or is observed to have any symptoms of the virus, he or she will be referred for medical tests and quarantine to the authorities,” the DMRC said.

Metro trains “may not” stop at stations which are crowded, the DMRC said, while adding that frequency of trains might also be altered “depending on the exigencies of the situation.”

“In course of the journey and stay within the metro premises, passengers are requested to follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the DMRC said.