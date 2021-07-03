No stage to perform, street artistes take up odd jobs

NEW DELHI

03 July 2021 00:39 IST

Lockdown has worsened what was already a difficult existence; they are now planning to set up an exclusive village

A lack of recognition from the government and repeated lockdowns have led to several street performers of the Capital take up odd jobs to sustain themselves. While the artistes — who were earlier residents of the Katputhli Colony — maintained that the scenario was bleak even before the pandemic, the various lockdowns have only deteriorated their lives.

Ishamudin Khan, a street magician who has performed across the globe, said that there were dedicated arenas for such performers elsewhere but in India they are treated as “beggars.”

“The condition is terrible and the lockdown has only increased their troubles. In the past 70 years, no institution has added our profession as fine arts or arts. In India we are called beggars. This is also why we were simply put under the EWS category. Where are the Ministries of culture, tourism, social justice and empowerment? Several have been forced to become autorickshaw drivers or garbage collectors,” said Mr. Ishamudin.

Speaking at his Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allotted flat in Narela, Mr. Ishamudin said: “I am a street performer and I have been placed in Narela. Where am I going to perform here? Simply allotting a flat does not solve the problem. I have generated revenue for the country and all I am asking is to give space for my work. All other major cities in the world have dedicated arenas while here there is nothing.”

Own initiative

Mr. Ishamudin, who is dependent on aid from friends to sustain his family, said a group of such performers were also planning to acquire land in a tourist hub to set up a “magic village” to promote the art, in the absence of government assistance.

“Delhi-NCR has around 500 such families and we aim to shift at least 200 families first. The village will have food joint, handicraft, training and performance centres, besides a magic museum. We are banking on social media to help us raise funds. Some members are also ready to sell their land and contribute. We will buy the land ourselves and approach the government,” said Mr. Ishamudin, adding that the village will be set up either in Chandigarh or Jaipur.

Ghaziabad resident Anil Khan had travelled to different cities across the country in the last 30 years but now makes a living by selling scrap.

Riyakat Ali, another street performer who is selling scrap to make a living, said: “Due to the pandemic and restrictions, crowds are no longer permitted in public places. Even earlier there would be some resistance from authorities but we would manage. But now there is absolutely nothing. I have started selling scrap in order to sustain my family of nine and it is becoming increasingly difficult.”

Mr. Ishamudin, who had his last international performance in Rangoon in 2019, added: “Our art is still alive but things like the lockdown have forced people into different odd jobs, which can lead to the tribe dwindling. Other countries are trying to save these tribes but it is not so here. Both education and justice are very expensive in this country.”