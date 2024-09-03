No social security or stable income: Rahul Gandhi posts video about DTC employees on X

Days after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took a ride on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, he spoke about the difficulties faced by its drivers, conductors, and marshals in a video on X. He said the workers lacked social security and stable pay because of the contractual nature of their employment.

“No social security, no stable income, and no permanent job — contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion,” he said.

The Congress leader added, “These are the people who run the country and make the commute of multitudes of people a happy journey, but they have been treated unfairly.”

He also highlighted that bus marshals, employed to ensure the safety of women commuters, have not been paid salaries for more than six months.

“Just like workers around the country, the DTC employees are also living under the fear of privatisation,” he said. The demands are clear — equal work, equal pay, and complete justice, he added.

