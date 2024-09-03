GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No social security or stable income: Rahul Gandhi posts video about DTC employees on X

Published - September 03, 2024 12:47 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV

Days after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took a ride on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, he spoke about the difficulties faced by its drivers, conductors, and marshals in a video on X. He said the workers lacked social security and stable pay because of the contractual nature of their employment.

“No social security, no stable income, and no permanent job — contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion,” he said.

The Congress leader added, “These are the people who run the country and make the commute of multitudes of people a happy journey, but they have been treated unfairly.”

He also highlighted that bus marshals, employed to ensure the safety of women commuters, have not been paid salaries for more than six months.

“Just like workers around the country, the DTC employees are also living under the fear of privatisation,” he said. The demands are clear — equal work, equal pay, and complete justice, he added.

Related Topics

Delhi / public transport / labour

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.