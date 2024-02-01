No shortage of candidates for reserved faculty posts: JNU V-C

February 01, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit on Wednesday said most of the faculty appointments made to the institution since she assumed charge have been in the reserved categories and that she has found no dearth of candidates for these posts.

She also said that no “de-reservation” had ever taken place at JNU, and the university was “proud of implementing the constitutional guarantees under the reservation policy as stipulated by the Ministry of Education”.

The comments come after University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson and former JNU V-C M. Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday clarified that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central educational institutions and all backlog positions must be filled through concerted efforts.

The clarification was in response to a draft UGC proposal floated last month, which faced backlash after it suggested declaring posts reserved for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class candidates as “unreserved” in case enough applicants from these categories are not available.

“This is not the policy of either the Ministry of Education or the Government of India. There is no dictum for us either from the government or the Ministry. It is not [in] the powers of the UGC, but Parliament to make reservations. The interchangeability of these categories is also not allowed. The Supreme Court has also expressed same sentiments against the interchangeability of vacancies meant for these categories,” Ms. Pandit said.

She added that it would be incorrect to say that after 75 years of Independence, there are not enough candidates available to fill vacancies in reserved category positions. “Reservation is something that the Education Minister and the Prime Minister support very strongly and JNU is for equity with equality and excellence and inclusion.”

