‘No ‘severe’ Omicron case in city so far’

New Delhi

17 December 2021 01:01 IST

A total of 10 Omicron cases in Delhi now

Eighty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours — the highest in more than five months — taking the total number of cases to 14,41,935, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Thursday.

The last time more new cases were reported was on July 8, when 93 cases were reported. On August 1 also, 85 new cases were reported.

A total of 56,027 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.15%, which is also the highest in more than five months, as per the bulletin. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,100.

Of the total cases, 14,16,360 people have recovered and there are 475 active cases.

A total of 10 people have been detected with Omicron variant of COVID-19 till now in the city, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The Minister said that till Wednesday there were eight cases and there are no severe cases till now.

Also, one of the 10 patients was discharged last week, he said.