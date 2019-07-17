‘No separate police station to deal with power thefts’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to give any direction for setting up a separate police station to deal with power theft cases.

“Establishment of a separate police station cannot reduce theft of electricity or change the mindset of people indulging in it,” said a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar, adding: “What is required is separate police staff to investigate the cases of power theft.”

The Delhi government had submitted that a separate staff to probe such crimes could be created within the District Investigation Unit of the police. Taking note of the government’s submission, the High Court disposed of a plea seeking a separate police station to deal with power theft cases, as has been done in several States, including Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The court, however, told the government that such experiment in other States “be kept in mind” and if it is found successful, “it can be implemented here as well”.

‘Policy decision’

“In view of the facts and circumstances of the case, we see no reason to issue any direction or writ for establishment of a separate police station to deal with power theft. It is a policy decision to be taken by the respondent 1 [Delhi government],” the court said.

It also said that neither the government nor the discoms appeared to be lethargic enough to allow such thefts and “their senses are not required to be awakened by court orders”.

With regard to power discom BSES Rajdhani’s submission made last year that it was willing to foot the bill of setting up a dedicated police station, the Bench said the company may consider the option in future as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The petition filed by Raman Suri had also sought directions to the police, BSES and the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to take steps to prevent power theft in the Capital.