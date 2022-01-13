‘No separate pass needed for night, weekend curfew’

New Delhi

13 January 2022 01:56 IST

E-pass valid for entire period: DDMA

A separate pass will not be required for movement during the night and weekend curfew if someone who is part of, or associated with the essential services has already got an e-pass in January, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Wednesday.

“It is clarified that an e-pass possessed by a person on or after January 4 for movement connected to ‘essential goods and services’ or under the ‘exempted category’ shall be valid during the entire period of imposition of night and weekend curfew,” the DDMA order said.

Individuals associated with medical establishments, financial institutions, transportation and food produce among others fall under the essential and exempted categories. A government estimate puts the number of e-passes issued to such citizens at over one lakh.