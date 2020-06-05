‘No semester exams for intermediate year students’

Students in the intermediate years of Delhi University will not have to take semester examinations this year, guidelines detailing the alternative mode of marking issued by the university stated on Thursday.

As a one time measure, an alternative mode of grading is being adopted for students in intermediate semesters for the academic session 2019-20 so that they can take their careers forward, the university’s notification reads.

The grading will be a mix of 50% marks from internal assignment undertaken by departments and the remaining 50% will be awarded based on the student’s performance in the previous semester. Those students who had no previous performance or no marks in the previous semester will be graded entirely on the basis of the internal assignment. A similar procedure would apply for students of distance learning programmes. However for ex-students of the first year and second year of all colleges, departments and programmes will have to appear for the at-home open book examination (OBE).

The university also elaborated guidelines for the participation of students with disabilities in the OBE. Apart from allowing such students five hours to attempt the exam, the university on Thursday said that colleges or departments have been asked to provide technical infrastructure for such students, as well as provide them with scribes for which students have been asked to write to the respective authority. However, the notification also advises students to bring “a scribe of their choice” at designated common service centers, which the university has tied up with for the purposes of the examination.

Students have been asked to look up the closest such CSC on DU’s website in order to avail its facilities. The CSCs shall be briefed as to how to resolve technical issues for students under this category, the notification added.