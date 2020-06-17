No self-isolation for officials after inter-State travel

Constitutional and government functionaries, as well as their staff, will not be required to home quarantine themselves for seven days after making inter-State journeys related to official work as long as they are asymptomatic.
According to an order issued by Chief Secretary, Vijay Dev, the requirement, which is mandatory for general citizens undertaking inter-State travel through bus, train or air, has been waived for such individuals.
“However, they are advised to self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they should inform the District Surveillance Officer or the State/National Call Centre (1075),” it also stated.
According to a similar order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on June 3, general citizens undertaking inter-State journeys are supposed to home quarantine for seven days.
In the case of the average traveller, airport, railways and transport authorities are mandated to share details of passengers with the Delhi government on a daily basis. These details are then forwarded to the local district administration. The District Magistrate is then supposed to ensure that such individuals undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine.
