No role in release of funds for ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme, says Saxena

December 17, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday dubbed as “mischievous” any attempt to attribute a role to him in the ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme, saying it is the Delhi government which is solely responsible for the transfer of funds to hospitals for the treatment of accident victims.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he also rejected the allegations that payments to hospitals have come to a halt, days after the Supreme Court sought a response from the L-G on a plea by the Delhi government seeking the release of funds.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a response to the L-G letter, said he has been “misinformed” as close to ₹8 crore is yet to be paid to hospitals.

The scheme launched in 2018 encourages people to rescue road accident victims. Under it, the government foots hospital bills of those who have met with accidents in the city.

The Delhi government has alleged that funds were not being released at the behest of two Health Department officials. This comes against the backdrop of an ongoing power tussle between the ruling AAP and the L-G on control over the bureaucracy in the Delhi government.

Mr. Saxena said the official records prime facie indicate neither a “halt” in the scheme nor these allegations of non-payment as claimed by the Health Minister.

‘Allegations wrong’

He said till October 31 this year, over ₹3.50 crore has been released for the treatment of 3,604 people.

Responding to the allegations that two officials were responsible for the non-release of funds, the L-G said the issue has already been referred to the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) for a probe.

“It appears that what is being played out is nothing but that characteristic game of disowning one’s own failures, ineptness and inefficiency and creating a public perception that one is not being allowed to work,” he said.

‘Numbers declining’

Responding to the L-G, Mr. Bharadwaj gave yearly details of the beneficiaries and payments made to hospitals. He said in 2022-23, there were 3,698 beneficiaries and a payment of ₹4.85 crore was made to hospitals. In 2023 till October, ₹2.08 crore was paid for the treatment of 2,212 accident victims.

The Minister also said the L-G has been misinformed that a payment of ₹3.54 crore has been made till October this year.

“The truth is that only Rs. 2.08 crore has been paid. The Health Department in its reply to a Vidhan Sabha question has also informed that ₹8 crore is yet to be paid for the Farishtey scheme,” he said.

