No road map for govt.’s lofty green goals

We aim to convert Delhi’s transport system to electric in 25 years, says Sisodia

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia during the presentation of the budget said that in the next 25 years, the city has to be made free of “environment pollution” and the government plans to convert the entire transport system into an electric vehicle system.

But there were no detailed road maps in the budget speech about how to achieve the targets. No new scheme was announced separately.

“Environment section has set the ambition for pollution-free Delhi and a target for a fleet of electric vehicles but without stating the scope, targets and specific budgetary support for full range of action,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a research and advocacy organisation in Delhi. “However, we appreciate the focus on electrification of fleet and target for buses and overall public transport,” she added.

Also, there were no major new major projects or schemes related to the environment announced in the budget apart from progress and completion of multiple ongoing projects.

Cleaning the Yamuna

The Minister said that the Yamuna can be cleaned in the next three years.

“Interceptor sewer project work is also nearly 99% completed. With the help of STP and Interceptor, the Yamuna can now be cleaned completely within the next three years,” he said.

In last year’s budget, Mr. Sisodia announced as the first point in the environment section that the government’s aim was to reduce air pollution in the city to one-third of the 2020 level, in five years.

The reduction in air pollution to one-third was promised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election in 2020, as part of the AAP’s 10-point guarantee card too.

But this aim or its status did not find any mention in the present budget or the Outcome budget of last year, which was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

“As we are approaching a century of our Independence, we would all like to put an end to the environmental pollution,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Mr. Sisodia said that the installation of two smog towers is in its “final stage”.

One of the towers will take at least three more months to be completed, according to several officials. Meanwhile, the second smog tower is not being installed by the Delhi government, but by the Central government.

Smog tower is a 20-metre-high structure fitted with several air purifiers to clean the air.

“The funds for the smog tower are being released in four instalments. The government is about to release the second instalment. The work is about 50-60% complete and it is expected to be completed in June,” a Delhi government official said.

Both towers are being constructed following Supreme Court orders.

On January 13, 2020, to control air pollution, the SC ordered the Delhi government to build a smog tower at Connaught Place by April 13. But after missing that deadline, the government was given 10 months’ time in July.

The need to establish a smog tower was mentioned in last year’s budget also.