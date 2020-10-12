No restrictions on religious gatherings till Oct. 31

Order by Delhi Chief Secretary prescribes strict guidelines for all activities

For the upcoming festive season, restrictions on religious gatherings have been lifted till October 31. An order to this effect issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, however, prescribed strict restrictions on activities ranging from setting up food stalls to standing or squatting while attending such events.

The order stated that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) would not allow any fair, mela, food stall, jhoola, rally, exhibition or procession inside or outside. They would also need to be videographed so they can be reviewed by a nodal officer.

“At all events related to festivities no person will be allowed in standing or squatting position. Only sitting on chairs maintaining social distancing norms shall be allowed. Seating capacity that permits compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour will only be allowed,” the order said.

All event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from the District Magistrate concerned for organising events, well in advance, besides obtaining permission from all other authorities concerned.

Event capacity

“Capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of area and social distancing norms laid down in MHA order... In closed space, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons,” the order stated.

In open spaces, according to the order, events will be allowed keeping the size of the ground or space in view with the strict observance of social distancing norms.

“Every organiser/ organising committee/samiti shall be responsible for conducting videography/video-recording of the event/programme on a daily basis and a soft copy of the unedited video recording shall be submitted to nodal officers of respective event sites” the order stated.

“In case any violation of SOPs/guidelines is observed... the permission granted for conducting such programme/event shall be withdrawn/revoked immediately for all subsequent days,” it also stated.