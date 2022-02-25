No restrictions in Delhi schools: Sisodia

February 25, 2022 02:15 IST

‘In our schools, students of all religions and castes are treated with dignity’

A day after allegations came to the fore that a Delhi government school student was asked to remove her hijab by a teacher, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the government has imposed no such restrictions.

“In Delhi, schools have a good arrangement to teach students. But attempts are being made to politicise the issue. In our schools, students of all religions and castes are treated with dignity. There are no restrictions and traditions of all are respected,” Mr. Sisodia said during a press conference.

“I also enquired about the incident, but till now I don’t think that anyone has any problem.”

There was one case in which a teacher said something... But the government and education system takes care of every student,” Mr. Sisodia said.