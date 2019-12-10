No response from JNU on compromise formula: MHRD

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has not yet responded to a compromise formula proposed by the Centre two days ago, in a bid to resolve the ongoing stand-off with students regarding a hike in hostel fees. The Human Resource Development Ministry plans to hold talks with the JNU Students’ Union representatives on Tuesday as well.

The Centre had intervened after more than a month of student protests which have spilled onto the streets, with police lathi-charging protesters and students calling for a boycott of examinations.

According to sources, the HRD Ministry asked the JNU administration to notify the student union, hold talks with the students before proposing major policy changes such as fee hike and withdraw police cases against students. “The administration is yet to respond,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.

Although the administration is yet to officially notify the JNUSU after the election, the Ministry plans to go ahead with talks with the union on Tuesday.