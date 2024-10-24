GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No respite from pollution as air quality in Delhi remains in ‘very poor’ category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 328 at 9 a.m. with a thick layer of smog shrouding the city in the morning hours, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Published - October 24, 2024 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vehicles ply on the NH-24 amid smog, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

Vehicles ply on the NH-24 amid smog, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The national capital on Thursday (October 24, 2024) continued to grapple with rising pollution as the air quality index settled in the 'very poor' category in most areas of the city.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 328 at 9 a.m. with a thick layer of smog shrouding the city in the morning hours, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read: What is GRAP Stage-2 enforced in Delhi to combat severe air pollution?

Air quality is classified under four different stages: Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Dwarka, Rohini, DTU, IGI Airport (T3), ITO, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Mandir Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Najafgarh and Nehru Nagar were among 24 areas of the national capital where the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

During the winter months, Delhi experiences severe pollution, driven by a combination of factors such as low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, high moisture levels and the presence of pollution particles that act as surfaces for condensation.

The deteriorating air quality in the national capital has triggered a 30-40 per cent surge in respiratory issues, with children and the elderly the worst hit.

Anti-pollution restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am, IMD said.

The department has predicted mainly clear sky for the next three days with the maximum temperature expected to be recorded at 33 degrees Celsius.

