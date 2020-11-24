No respite from chill as mercury dips to 6.3°C

It was five degrees colder than normal

The minimum temperature in Delhi fell further to settle at 6.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was five degrees colder than normal for the season. The maximum temperature during the day settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius on a partly cloudy day.

This year’s November has seen below-average minimum temperatures on all but one day, when the minimum temperature rose due to Western Disturbance, which brought rain and provided some relief from the cold nights. The MeT department has attributed the cold wave conditions to the lack of cloud cover and the impact of cold winds blowing from the Himalayas, which has received fresh snowfall.

The forecast for the city predicts there will be partly cloudy skies on November 24 with mist/shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively. The extended forecast shows there will be partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain/drizzle on November 26 morning. It may increase the temperature slightly.

On Sunday, the city had recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest day-time temperature this month.